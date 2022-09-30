JNU begins registration process for UG admissions; first semester from Nov

The (JNU) on Friday announced that the first semester for undergraduate students will begin on November 7, 2022.

On Tuesday, began registering for admission to its undergraduate programmes through the Common University (CUET). According to a university official, the registration process started on September 27 and will conclude on October 12.

The university has also opted for CUET this year for admission to various undergraduate programmes. The university offers around 10 UG courses, including BA (Honours) in Foreign Languages, BSc-MSc Integrated Programme in Ayurveda Biology and Certificate of Proficiency Programmes. It has a total of 342 seats in various schools and disciplines.

According to a PTI report, an official said the first merit list for admission will be released on October 17. Students will then be given three days to lock their seats, following which the second merit list will be released on October 22, and the locking of seats will take place from October 22 to October 24. The third and supernumerary list will be released on October 27.

Candidates who have already locked their seats will have to physically visit the campus in the first week of November to verify their documents.

is among the last central universities to open up its registration process for admission to undergraduate programmes. While Jamia Millia Islamia started the registration process last month, Delhi University (DU) launched its admission portal on September 12. The result for the inaugural edition of the CUET UG exam was declared earlier this month by the National Testing Agency.