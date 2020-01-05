JNU violence: Masked men enter campus, attack students, teachers in hostels

-
A clash broke out between members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students' Union and the ABVP on the university campus on Sunday, sources said.
According to the sources, the clash took place during a public meeting organised by the JNU Teachers' Association.
The students' union claimed that its president Aishe Ghosh and many other students were injured in stone pelting by ABVP members.