Job offers revoked, IIT students find takers in IT and biotech firms

At a time when international companies like Gartner and Schlumberger India have revoked job offers made to students at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the premier institutes have seen software and biotech companies jump in to salvage the situation. These companies have come forward to make offers to students who have either seen their job offers being revoked or haven’t been placed yet.

With countries virtually shutting down amid the Covid-19 pandemic, recruiters, especially multinationals, are revisiting their hiring plans. This is throwing the placement ...