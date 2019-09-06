Karnataka PGCET Mock Allotment Result 2019 declared; steps to check

Karnataka PGCET Mock Allotment Result 2019: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared the PGCET Mock Allotment 2019 List on its official website. Candidates who had taken the test can check their result by logging onto cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Click here for direct link to check Karnataka PGCET mock allotment result 2019.

Started on August 31, the counselling for PGCET 2019 mock allotment ended on September 5.

The seats have been allotted on the basis of the candidates' merit position and the preferences filed by them.

However, the alloted seats under PGCET Mock Allotment 2019 are not final as the Karnataka PGCET Seat Allotment Result 2019 will be announced on September 7.

Until the announcement of final results, candidates have the option of changing their preference.

Karnataka PGCET Mock Allotment Result 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘PGCET 2019- Mock Allotment Results’

Step 3: Enter asked credentials like registration number

Step 4: Click on 'submit'

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen. Save it for future reference