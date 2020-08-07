Karnataka SSLC result 2020 likely to be declared on karresults.nic.in today

SSLC result 2020: The Secondary Examination Board (KSEEB) is likely to announce SSLC result 2020. According to media reports, KSEEB will announce the result today. However, there has been no official announcement on KSEEB's official website kseeb.kar.nic.in.

Once declared, the Karnataka SSLC result will be available on the official website of the Karnataka Board - kseeb.kar.nic.in and on the results portal of Karnataka public examinations - karresults.nic.in.

Steps to download Karnataka SSLC Result 2020

1. Visit official website of the Karnataka public examinations - karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in

2. Click on 'Karnataka SSLC results 2020 link

3. Enter your roll number and click on submit button

4. Your result will be displayed on the screen

5. Check your SSLC result and take a print out of the same.





About KSEEB

The Karnataka Secondary Examination Board (KSEEB) was formed in 1966. Besides the Class 10 exmas for schools affiliated with it, it also conducts 12 other examinations such as the Karnataka open school exam, Diploma in Education, Music and so on. It also governs other activities such as devising courses, prescribing syllabus, granting recognitions to schools. The Board is headquartered at Bengaluru.