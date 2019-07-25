Kerala LLB 2019 allotment result out on cee.kerala.gov.in: Know details

-
ALSO READ
Kerala LLB 2019 allotment result to be declared today: Know details
PU BA LLB result to be declared on Panjab University website, check details
KEAM 2019 result announced: Here's how you can check your marks
Kerala board to declare Class 10 results today, check steps for scores
Unable to spend, Kerala allocates less for education in Budget 2019
-
Kerala LLB entrance 2019: The Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala, has released the second phase of allotment for the 3-year LLB programme. Candidates can visit the official website cee.kerala.gov.in or cee.kerala.org to check Kerala LLB 2nd phase allotment list. Candidates who have not confirmed their higher options online within the given time will not be considered for the 2nd phase of allotment.
Kerala LLB entrance 2019: Here's what candidates must know
The candidates who are allotted seats for the 3-year LLB programme in the second phase of allotment need to pay the fee between July 25 and 27. The principals of colleges need to approve and submit the admission list through Online Admission Management System (OAMS) in the College portal by July 27, 2019, 5 PM. The classes for the 3-year LLB programme will commence on July 29, 2019.
Steps to check the Kerala LLB 2nd Phase Allotment Result for 3-Year LLB
Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala cee.kerala.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the 3-year LLB 2nd Phase allotment result link given
Step 3: The link to open the 2nd phase allotment list will be given.
Step 4: download the allotment result for reference
About Kerala CEE
The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations was established in 1983 as a separate set up for the conduct of Entrance Examinations for admission to Professional Courses in Kerala. The Higher Education Department in the Secretariat is functioning as the administrative department of the Commisionerate of Entrance Examinations. The Commissionerate has been conducting thirteen Entrance Examinations, both for Undergraduate and Post Graduate Professional Courses.
In addition to the conduct of Entrance Examinations, the Commissionerate also makes allotments to five courses - KEAM, LLB 3 Year, LLB 5 Year, LLM and P G Medical Courses. The allotments to rest of the courses are made by the authorities concerned.