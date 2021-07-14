Kerala SSLC result 2021 to be declared shortly on keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala SSLC result 2021: Kerala SSLC result will be declared at 2 pm today. The Secondary School Leaving Certificate or Kerala SSLC exam result will be announced on official websites, keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, and results.kerala.nic.in. Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan conducted the 10th board exams from April 8 to 28, even as the country battled with the second wave of the coronavirus . Nearly 400,000 students are waiting for their SSLC results 2021.

How to check Kerala SSLC 2021 result

Step 1: On the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan opt for the link that reads SSLC result

Step 2: Enter details such as roll number and date of birth to log in

Step 3: The Kerala SSLC result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

The Kerala SSLC result is based on a 9-point grading system with the highest grade value being 9 and the least being 1. The grading is done on a 9 point scale: A+, A, B+, B, C+, C, D+, D, E. Students who obtain grade D or below have to appear for the SAY or Save A Year exam.

Kerala SSLC Exam Grades

A+: 90 - Up to 100% (Outstanding)

A: 80 - Up to 89% (Excellent)

B+: 70- Up to 79% (Very Good)

B: 60 - Up to 69% (Good)

C+: 50 - Up to 59% (Above Average)

C: 40 - Up to 49% (Average)

D+: 30 - Up to 39% (Marginal)

D: 20 - Up to 29% (Need Improvement)

E: Below 20% (Need Improvement)