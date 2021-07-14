Kerala SSLC result 2021 to be declared shortly on keralaresults.nic.in

-
ALSO READ
CTET result 2021 declared on ctet.nic.in, 414,798 pass; know details
JEE Main Result 2021: February result likely to be announced today
Date to Venue: All you need to know about IPL players' auction 2021
Kerala SSLC, HSC 2021: Timetable revised; know the full schedule
IPL 2021 auction: Here's full list of 292 players up for grabs on Feb 18
-
Kerala SSLC result 2021: Kerala SSLC result will be declared at 2 pm today. The Secondary School Leaving Certificate or Kerala SSLC exam result will be announced on official websites, keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, and results.kerala.nic.in. Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan conducted the 10th board exams from April 8 to 28, even as the country battled with the second wave of the coronavirus . Nearly 400,000 students are waiting for their SSLC results 2021.
How to check Kerala SSLC 2021 result
Step 1: On the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan opt for the link that reads SSLC result
Step 2: Enter details such as roll number and date of birth to log in
Step 3: The Kerala SSLC result 2021 will be displayed on the screen
The Kerala SSLC result is based on a 9-point grading system with the highest grade value being 9 and the least being 1. The grading is done on a 9 point scale: A+, A, B+, B, C+, C, D+, D, E. Students who obtain grade D or below have to appear for the SAY or Save A Year exam.
Kerala SSLC Exam Grades
A+: 90 - Up to 100% (Outstanding)
A: 80 - Up to 89% (Excellent)
B+: 70- Up to 79% (Very Good)
B: 60 - Up to 69% (Good)
C+: 50 - Up to 59% (Above Average)
C: 40 - Up to 49% (Average)
D+: 30 - Up to 39% (Marginal)
D: 20 - Up to 29% (Need Improvement)
E: Below 20% (Need Improvement)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor