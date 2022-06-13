Kerala SSLC result 2022: Class 10th result likely to be declared on June 15

-
The class 10 students may not have to wait any longer as the Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will declare the result for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2022 on June 15.
Once the results are declared, it will be made available to the students online via the official website - keralaresults.nic.in.
Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram announced that the result of class 10 would be declared by June 15 and class 12 by June 20.
As per the tentative estimates shared by the Kerala Board officials, around 426,000 students from Class 10 have appeared for the SSLC Exam 2022.
The Class 10 exams of Kerala Board were held from March 31 to April 29, in the morning shift from 9:45 am to 12:30 pm.
The exam was held in offline mode i.e., pen-and-paper mode at 2,943 centres across the state and nine centres each in the Gulf region and Lakshadweep.
Of the total number of students, 191,000 students have appeared for the exam in Malayalam, while 231,000 students have appeared in English medium.
In 2021, a total of 422,226 students from state boards and 990 students from private appeared for the SSLC examinations. The overall passing percentage was 99.47 per cent where a total of 1,21,318 students secured A+ in all the subjects.
