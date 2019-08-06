Kota University releases BA 1st year result 2019 on uok.ac.in; check score

-
Kota University Result 2019: The Kota University has declared the BA 1st Year Result 2019 on its official website uok.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the undergraduate exam earlier this month can now check Kota University BA 1st Year Result 2019 online.
In case there is any issue in accessing the result on the portal of the varsity, students can also visit univexam.org/uok or report the problem to the Kota University. The Kota University BA 1st Year Result 2019 is also available at indiaresults.com, a private portal which hosts university and exam results.
Direct link to check Kota University Result 2019
- Visit the official website of Kota University on uok.ac.in
- Click on ‘Exams and Results’ tab on the Kota University homepage
- Click on ‘Result Panel’
- Select result type, course (UG/PG) and class for result
- Click on ‘Proceed for result’
About Kota University
The University of Kota (UOK) is a public university in Kota, Rajasthan, India. It was established through the University of Kota Act 2003, enacted by the Rajasthan State Legislature and assented by the Governor of Rajasthan. The University was recognized by the UGC in 2003. It offers undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The University of Kota has 175 affiliated colleges and autonomous departments across the six districts of the Rajasthan state, Kota, Jhalawar, Bundi, Baran, Karauli and Sawai Madhopur are under the territorial jurisdiction of the university.