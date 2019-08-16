JUST IN
Rajasthan University results 2019 declared on uniraj.ac.in: Get direct link
KSLU 2019: LLB result declared for June exam on kslu.ac.in; know details

Students can now check their results online on the official website kslu.ac.in. Here's all you need to know

BS Web Team 

Illustration: Binay Sinha

KSLU Result 2019: The Karnataka State Law University has declared the KSLU LLB result 2019. The students who appeared for the 6th Semester of LLB exam and 10th Semester of BA LLB programme can now check their result online on the official website kslu.ac.in. Candidates will require admit card or hall ticket number to access the result page of the official website.

Click here for direct link


KSLU Result 2019: Steps to check result online

1. Visit official website kslu.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, click on 'Examination' section

3. Click on 'Examination Result'

4. Click on ‘Provisional Result for June 2019 Examination'

5. Select your course type from the dropdown menu

6. Select the semester

7. Enter your registration number.

8. Click on Submit

9. The result will be displayed on the screen. Donwload it for future reference

About KSLU

The Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) was established in January 2009, by the Government of Karnataka under the Karnataka State Law University Act, 2009, with its headquarters at Navanagar. KSLU, located in the State of Karnataka, is the single largest federal university in the country having 92 colleges under its umbrella.
First Published: Fri, August 16 2019. 12:31 IST

