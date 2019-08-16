KSLU 2019: LLB result declared for June exam on kslu.ac.in; know details

-
KSLU Result 2019: The Karnataka State Law University has declared the KSLU LLB result 2019. The students who appeared for the 6th Semester of LLB exam and 10th Semester of BA LLB programme can now check their result online on the official website kslu.ac.in. Candidates will require admit card or hall ticket number to access the result page of the official website.
KSLU Result 2019: Steps to check result online
1. Visit official website kslu.ac.in.
2. On the homepage, click on 'Examination' section
3. Click on 'Examination Result'
4. Click on ‘Provisional Result for June 2019 Examination'
5. Select your course type from the dropdown menu
6. Select the semester
7. Enter your registration number.
8. Click on Submit
9. The result will be displayed on the screen. Donwload it for future reference
About KSLU
The Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) was established in January 2009, by the Government of Karnataka under the Karnataka State Law University Act, 2009, with its headquarters at Navanagar. KSLU, located in the State of Karnataka, is the single largest federal university in the country having 92 colleges under its umbrella.