KU degree results 2019 on kuexams.org: Steps to download UG, PG results

KU degree results 2019: Kakatiya University Warangal on Wednesday declared the result of exams for undergraduate degree, postgraduate and engineering courses at the university examination website kuexams.org. The results are for all the annual semester exams for BA, BSc, LLB, LLM, BPharm, MBA, MCA, BTech and other courses offered at Kakatiya University.
How to check KU Degree Results 2019?
Step 1: Visit the official website kuexams.org
Step 2: Click on examination link under the important information section
Step 3: Now, click on the relevant examination result link
Step 4: Enter the required details and click submit
Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 7: Download and print a copy of your result.
In case, a candidate is not satisfied with their result, they can apply for revaluation. To apply for revaluation, candidates need to submit a revaluation application within 20 days of the release of the result.
About Kakatiya University
Kakatiya University says it was established in 1976 to fulfil the aspirations of the Telangana people for higher education. It is located in the historical city of Warangal, the erstwhile seat of the Kakatiya rulers.