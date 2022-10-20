MAH CET MBA 2022 final merit list out; here's how you can download

-
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) cell has announced the final merit list for the MBA candidates. The merit list, which came following the registration at centralised admission procedure (CAP), is for admission of first-year postgraduate technical management programmes. Candidates can check the final merit list by visiting the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.
They can log in using their application ID and date of birth.
The MAH CET cell has released the merit list on Wednesday for both Maharashtra state candidates and all-India candidates for the academic year 2022-2023.
The final provisional allotment merit list will be released on October 28. The candidates who are allotted seats will be required to complete the seat acceptance and admission procedure latest by October 31. The candidates have also been advised to visit the official website for MBA admissions for further information.
According to the Times of India report, the online submission and confirmation of options for admission against CAP round-1 via the candidate's login will be held from Thursday onwards, until October 25.
