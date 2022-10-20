JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

PG medical admissions: SC upholds 20% quota for officers in Maharashtra
Business Standard

MAH CET MBA 2022 final merit list out; here's how you can download

MAH CET MBA 2022 final merit has finally been released. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the list from official website-cetcell.mahacet.org

Topics
Maharashtra | MBA | Education ministry

BS Web Team 

NEET exam

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) cell has announced the final merit list for the MBA candidates. The merit list, which came following the registration at centralised admission procedure (CAP), is for admission of first-year postgraduate technical management programmes. Candidates can check the final merit list by visiting the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

They can log in using their application ID and date of birth.

The MAH CET cell has released the merit list on Wednesday for both Maharashtra state candidates and all-India candidates for the academic year 2022-2023.

The final provisional allotment merit list will be released on October 28. The candidates who are allotted seats will be required to complete the seat acceptance and admission procedure latest by October 31. The candidates have also been advised to visit the official website for MBA admissions for further information.

According to the Times of India report, the online submission and confirmation of options for admission against CAP round-1 via the candidate's login will be held from Thursday onwards, until October 25.

Here are some of the important dates for MAH CET MBA 2022 counselling:

MAH CET counselling final merit list- October 19

Display of provisional category-wise seats- October 19

Web options form for CAP round 1- October 20 to October 25

Display of provisional allotment CAP round 1- October 28

Reporting to allotted institute CAP round 1- October 20 to October 31

Here's how you can download MAH CET MBA 2022 final merit list:

Visit the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the CAP portal and then on the MBA section

You will be redirected to a new page, click on the link to download final merit list

Download and take a printout of the same for future purpose

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 17:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY