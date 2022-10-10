Maharashtra CET counselling 2022 released today; here's how to check

-
ALSO READ
MHT Common Entrance Test answer key 2022 released; here's how to check
MHT CET admit card 2022 released; check dates, details, steps to download
KCET 2022 counselling dates out; document verifications on Oct 7-8
MAH MBA CET result 2022 declared at mahacet.org: Here's how to check
NEET UG 2022 Counselling schedule: Registrations to begin from October 11
-
Maharashtra has released the round 1 alphabetic list for Common Entrance Test (CET) counselling 2022 five-year integrated LLB programmes on Monday. The state CET cell will release the final merit list on October 13.
Candidates can check the MHT CET law 5-year merit list 2022 online on the official website-- llb5cap22.mahacet.org.
The MHT CET 5-year LLB round 1 allocation list will be released on October 15.
Candidates selected for round 1 allocation will have to report at the allocated colleges and seek admission for round 1 between October 15 and October 18. The round 2 counselling registration for law five-year will start on October 20 and continue till October 23. It will conduct the MHT CET CAP 5-year LLB counselling in two rounds and an institute-level round for ACAP seats.
Here's how to check MHT CET Counselling 2022 5-year LLB alphabetical list:
Step 1: Visit the MHT CET CAP 5-year LLB website-- llb5cap22.mahacet.org
Step 2: Go to the notification section and click on the designated alphabetical lists of MS and OMS categories
Step 3: The MHT CET law five-year merit list will appear on the screen
Step 4: Search your name in the pdf using shortcut (ctrl+f) key
Step 5: Download and take a print for further reference.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .