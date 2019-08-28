Maharashtra SSC Supplementary result 2019 to be out today: Know details

-
Maharashtra SSC Result: The wait for the Maharashtra 10th supplementary result 2019 is finally over. According to media reports, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to declare Maharashtra 10th result or Maharashtra SSC result 2019 on mahresult.nic.in. Apart from the official website, students can also visit result websites like examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in to check their result. Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Exams were conducted from July 17 to July 30.
Students are advised to keep their admit cards or hall tickets handy as they will need details such as registration number and roll number to download the Maharashtra SSC result.
Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019: Steps to download MSBSHSE 10th Result 2019
1. Visit the official website - mahresult.nic.in
2. Click on SSC Result 2019 link
3. Enter asked credentials
4. Click submit to get Maharashtra 10th Result 2019
5. Save the result once it appears on the screen
According to report, around 1.7 million students appeared in the class 10 board exams this year. 14,56,203 students had cleared the exam last year.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: Pass Percentage
Pass Percentage 2019: 77.10 per cent
Pass Percentage 2018: 89. 41 per cent
Pass Percentage Boys: 72.18 per cent
Pass Percentage Girls: 82.82 per cent
About MSBSHSE
Maharashtra SSC exams are held by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. The board was established under the Maharashtra Secondary Boards Act 1965.