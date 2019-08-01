MAKAUT result 2019 for many semesters declared on makautexam.net: Details

MAKAUT result 2019: The Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal (MAKAUT) announced the result of even semester (2th, 4th, 6th and 8th Semester) of UG, MBA, MCA and odd semester BHSM (3rd Semester), BHMCT (5th Semester) courses on Wednesday i.e. July 31, 2019.

MAKAUT result 2019 for various courses is available on the official website of MAKAUT makautexam.net.

Students should keep their MAKAUT admit card ready in advance to access the MAKAUT Result 2019 online easily. According to the result notice, in case of any error or discrepancy in MAKAUT result 2019, students will need to inform in writing to the office of the Controller of Examinations at City office: BF-142, Sector-I, Salt Lake City, Kolkata within seven days of publication of the result.



Direct link to download MAKAUT result 2019

MAKAUT result 2019 notification link

Steps to check MAKAUT Even/Odd Semester Result 2019

Visit the official website of MAKAUT at makautexam.net

Click on ‘Click to visit’ under the ‘Results’ option on the MAKAUT homepage

A new page will appear, enter your roll number and semester number from the dropdown

Check and download MAKAUT result 2019

About MAKAUT

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) is a state university located in Kolkata. Founded in 2000, MAKAUT provides facilities for the pursuit of degree and advanced-level courses in engineering, management and other professional areas through affiliated institutions and in-house departments.