MBOSE HSSLC result 2020 declared on megresults.nic.in: How to check result

MBOSE Result 2020: The Meghalaya Board of Secondary (MBOSE) has declared the HSSLC result. All the Meghalaya Board students who had appeared for the exam can check their MBOSE HSSLC result on the official website at mbose.in. The students can alternatively check the results through other official websites like megresults.nic.in, meghalayaonline.in, meghalaya.shiksha. Candidates can check the results on third-party websites like www.indiaresults.com or www.examresults.net.

Meghalaya Board plus two exams were concluded in June, however, some of the exams were deferred due to lockdown. The pending papers on mathematics, physical education, statistics were conducted from June 8 to 10, 2020. The combined results for all these exams is being declared now.

MBOSE HSSCL pass percentage:

How to check MBOSE HSSLC Result 2020 or MBOSE Class 12 result:

Step 1: Go to the official website of MBOSE, megresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (Arts) 2020'

Step 3: Enter your roll number, mentioned on the admit cards

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out of the same for future reference.



A total of 30,697 students who had appeared in the Meghalaya Board, MBOSE HSSLC (Science, Commerce and Vocational) streams can check their result now.