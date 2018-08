MHRD sanctions Rs 1.64 bn in schools to empower girls for self-defence

The has sanctioned over Rs1.64 billion for self-defence training in schools to enhance safety and security of girls.

"Endeavouring to enhance safety and security of girls, @HRDMinistry is providing funds for #SelfDefence training under the #SamagraShiksha," Union Prakash Javadekar tweeted.

While an amount of Rs 1.02 billion has been sanctioned for training at elementary level in 134,000 schools, Rs 6.22 billion has been sanctioned for training at secondary level in 76,581 schools.