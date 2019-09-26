MP Open School Board releases MPSOS time table for Dec exam on mpsos.nic.in

MPSOS 2019: The State Open School Board has released the date sheet or exam schedule for MPSOS Class 10 and MPSOS Class 12 examinations to be held in December this year. The board has published the MPSOS time table December 2019 on its official website mpsos.nic.in.



The MPSOS time table 2019 has been released three months prior to the examinations so that students can have plenty of time to prepare for MP open school exam 2019.



Direct link to check MP open school exam time table 2019

The MP open school 10th and 12th examinations will be conducted from December 2 to 12. For those students who fail to clear the MPSOS in December, the Board of Secondary will conduct the MP open school supplementary exam for class 10 and 12 in the first week of July next year.

Apart from MPSOS class 10th date sheet and MPSOS class 12th date sheet, the MP Open School Board has also released time table for Ruk Jana Nahi exams and MP Madarsa board exam.

Follow these steps to check MP school open date sheet 2019

Visit the MPSOS official website mpsos.nic.in

Click on ‘Open School Exam Dec. 2019 Time Table’

MPSOS date sheet 2019 will appear in the PDF format

MPSOS conducts these examinations twice in a year — June and December. Earlier this year, the MPSOS examination was conducted between June 6 and June 18. MPSOS gives nine consecutive opportunities to candidates to pass the MP Ruk Jana Nahi examination.