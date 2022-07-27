MPSOS 10th, 12th result 2022 declared: Here's how to check your marks

-
The Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education, MPSOS has finally declared the MPSOS result for class 10 and 12 on Wednesday. The exams were held under the Ruk Jana Nahin Yojana. Students who appeared for the MP supplementary examination can now check their result on the official website of MPSOS- mpsos.nic.in.
The MPSOS result 2022 were declared for the students who had to appear for the compartment exams in class 10 and class 12. However, students who were unable to qualify the supplementary exams, will be unable to register for the second round of Ruk Jana Nahin Yojana, which is slated to begin July 28 onwards. The exam for the same will be held in December 2022.
The overall pass percentage for Class 12 MPSOS result 2022 stood at 41.04 per cent, whereas, for class 10, the total pass percentage stood at 23.17 per cent.
In class 12, a total of 3,499 students passed in the first division, 18,000 in the second division and 1,706 in the third division. In class 10, 1,009 students cleared the exam with first division, 15,042 students passed in the second division and 1,897 with third division.
