Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary 2019: MSBSHSE to declare results today

Maharashtra Supplementary Results 2019: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary (MSBSHSE) is expected to soon announce SSC Supplementary Result 2019 on its official website mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. The Maharashtra Supplementary 2019 for both Class 10th and 12th students will be declared online.

The board is likely to release the supplementary 2019 around 1 pm on Tuesday i.e. August 6, 2019.

This year, supplementary exam 2019 was conducted from July 17 to August 3, 2019 and Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Exam 2019 was conducted from July 17 to July 30, 2019. Candidates who appeared for HSC supplementary exam 2019 and SSC supplementary exam 2019, can also check their results on mahresult.nic.in.

How to check SSC Supplementary Result 2019

Visit the official website of MSBSHSE on mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

Click on ‘Supplementary 2019’ link

Enter valid credentials like roll number and birth date to login

Click on ‘submit’ to generate your Maharashtra 10th and 12th Supplementary Results 2019

About MSBSHSE



The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary (MSBSHSE) is a statutory and autonomous body established under the Maharashtra Secondary Boards Act, 1965. The board conducts SSC for Class 10th and HSC for Class 12th examinations. It is the most popular board in terms of enrollment in high school in India only after the CBSE .It has been ranked 4th in the 'Futuristic Education Boards in India' among more than 35 educational boards in the country.