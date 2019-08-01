Mumbai FYJC 3rd merit list 2019 released, here's how to check

The 3rd Merit List for FYJC Admission 2019 was released today by the School and Sports Department, for admission process to the First Year Junior College or Class 11 in

Students who have registered for admissions to FYJC under the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) can check the merit list by visiting the website of School and Sports Department,

According to reports, a total of 3.19 lakh lakh seats are available for FYJC Admissions 2019 across 849 colleges in Metropolitan Region (MMR). Out of which, 1.87 lakh seats are yet to be filled.

In the earlier two rounds, only 1,31,310 seats across MMR has been claimed by the students.

Here is the direct link to check Mumbai FYJC 3rd merit list 2019:

https://mumbai.11thadmission.net/MOA_Result.aspx

Here's how you can check Mumbai FYJC third merit list 2019:

1) Visit the official website of School and Sports Department, Maharashtra

2) Click on Centralized Allocation Round-2

3) Enter 6 digit application form number and check selection status

Students who are shortlisted for admission based on the 3rd Merit List 2019 for FYJC Admissions, will have to freeze their admissions by completing the admission formalities between 2nd and 5th August 2019.