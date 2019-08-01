JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

JAC Jharkhand Class 9 special exam result declared, here's how to check
Business Standard

Mumbai FYJC 3rd merit list 2019 released, here's how to check

According to reports, a total of 3.19 lakh seats are available for FYJC Admissions 2019 across 849 colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region Out of which, 1.87 lakh seats are yet to be filled

BS Web Team 

Students

The 3rd Merit List for Mumbai FYJC Admission 2019 was released today by the School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra for admission process to the First Year Junior College or Class 11 in Mumbai.

Students who have registered for admissions to FYJC under the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) can check the merit list by visiting the website of School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra.

According to reports, a total of 3.19 lakh lakh seats are available for FYJC Admissions 2019 across 849 colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Out of which, 1.87 lakh seats are yet to be filled.

In the earlier two rounds, only 1,31,310 seats across MMR has been claimed by the students.


Here is the direct link to check Mumbai FYJC 3rd merit list 2019:

https://mumbai.11thadmission.net/MOA_Result.aspx


Here's how you can check Mumbai FYJC third merit list 2019:

1) Visit the official website of School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra

2) Click on Centralized Allocation Round-2

3) Enter 6 digit application form number and check selection status


Students who are shortlisted for admission based on the 3rd Merit List 2019 for FYJC Admissions, will have to freeze their admissions by completing the admission formalities between 2nd and 5th August 2019.
First Published: Thu, August 01 2019. 20:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY