NBE to release NEET SS 2022 admit card today; click here to know more

-
ALSO READ
Indian Air Force releases AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2022; here's how to download
TS EAMCET revised hall ticket 2022 released: Here's how you can download
DU SOL issues admit card for UG Semester 2; here's how to download
NEET SS 2022 admit card to be released on August 25: Check details here
TSCAB DCCB Admit Card 2022 released, know how to download
-
The admit card for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) is scheduled to be released on Thursday. The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will release the NEET SS 2022 admit card on the official website—nbe.edu.in.
Registered candidates can access their NEET SS admit card by entering their registration number and date of birth. The NEET SS 2022 test will be held on September 1 and 2.
The duration of the entrance exam is 2 hours and 30 minutes. It will consist of 150 questions for 400 points.
One should note that the admission cards will be distributed only to applicants who have successfully registered for the exam. Candidates, who clear the NEET SS, will be eligible for admission to a variety of DM/MCh and DrNB Super Specialty programmes. Also Read: ICSI CS Professional, Executives results today: Know how to check here
Once downloaded, candidates can view exam details such as name, roll number, exam date, time, location, and other test-related instructions.
Candidates are encouraged to visit the websites frequently for updates. According to the official announcement, students must report to the exam centre during the time intervals specified on their admission card.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor