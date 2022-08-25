NBE to release NEET SS 2022 admit card today; click here to know more

The for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty ( SS) is scheduled to be released on Thursday. The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will release the SS 2022 on the official website—nbe.edu.in.

Registered candidates can access their SS by entering their registration number and date of birth. The NEET SS 2022 test will be held on September 1 and 2.

The duration of the entrance exam is 2 hours and 30 minutes. It will consist of 150 questions for 400 points.

One should note that the admission cards will be distributed only to applicants who have successfully registered for the exam. Candidates, who clear the NEET SS, will be eligible for admission to a variety of DM/MCh and DrNB Super Specialty programmes.

Here's a step-by-step guide to download NEET SS Admit Card 2022: Step 1: Go to the official website- nbe.edu.in Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads NEET SS and you will be redirected to a new page Step 3: Click on the link that reads admit card. Use your login ID and password and click submit Step 4: Your admit card will appear on the screen. Check your hall ticket for any error or mistake Step 5: Download and take a printout of the same

Once downloaded, candidates can view exam details such as name, roll number, exam date, time, location, and other test-related instructions.

Candidates are encouraged to visit the websites frequently for updates. According to the official announcement, students must report to the exam centre during the time intervals specified on their admission card.