MCC releases NEET 2019 counselling schedule: Round 1 from June 19

The counselling dates for National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test (NEET) has begun. The registration for first round of counselling will begin from June 19 and conclude on June 24, 5 pm at the medical counselling committee (MCC) at www.mcc.in which falls under under the jurisdiction of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

For the first counselling students will have to lock their seat between 10 am to 5 on June 25, failing which the seat will be passed on. Clearance of first round of seat allottment will begin from June 26 and candidates with their documents will have to appear at the centre from June 28 to July 3rd. After getting seat in the first round, students have to report at their colleges to confirm their seats.

If seats are left vacant then the second phase of counselling will be conducted from July 6 to July 9, seat locking deadline for the same will is July 9. Allottment process for the second phase will be held on July 10 and July 11. NTA has also released the NEET 2019 All India merit List on the official website.

A Mop Up Round will be conducted after the second round of counselling. Online fee payment dates for the Mop Up round will be From August 13 to August 15. Candidates can lock their choice on August 16 for the Mop Up round. Results for this round will be released on August 18 and students will have to report to the allotted college between August 20 to August 26.

Now, candidates can apply to various Central universities and government medical colleges in the country under the 15% all India Quota based on the All India Rank or the Merit List of NEET 2019.

The students should carry these documents:

1. NEET 2019 Admit Card

2. NEET 2019 Rank letter

3. Date of birth proof

4. Class 10th pass certificate

5. Class 12th pass certificate

6. Class 12th marks sheet

7. Eight passport sized photographs. The photographs should be same as the one used while applying for the examination.

8. Provisional allotment letter

9. Proof of identity

10. Reserved candidates should carry proof of same documents, issued by competent authority