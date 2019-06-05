NEET 2019 result: Answer key out on ntaneet.nic.in; all you need to know

2019 result: The fate of over 1.4 million candidates who appeared for medical examination is about to be sealed in few hours from now. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release result 2019 today. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 result will be available on NTA's official website ntaneet.nic.in. NTA NEET 2019 result will also be available on mcc.nic.in. Prior to releasing the result, has uploaded the Answer key for students to compare their score when the marks are eventually announced. All the candidates qualifying NEET (UG) - 2019 would be eligible for All India Quota and other quotas under the State Governments/Institutes, irrespective of the medium of the examination, subject to other eligibility criteria. The was conducted by on May 5 and May 20. On May 20 the examination was conducted for Fani-affected Odisha candidates and Karnataka exam takers whose trains got delayed. The NTA has already released the NEET Answer Key 2019 and accepted the objection against it.





Students will be able to download their NEET Result, Marks cum Rank Sheet/Rank Letter from the official NEET website, These documents will also be made available in the candidate's DigiLocker account.

NTA will provide only the NEET All India Ranks of the candidates placed in the merit list.



Steps to check NEET 2019 Answer key:



1. Visitntaneet.nic.in



2. Click on "NEET (UG) - 2019 Final Answer Key"



3. A PDF will open



4. Check how many questions you got right.

Steps to check NEET 2019 result:

Step 1. Visit the NTA's official website – or mcc.nic.in

Step 2. Click on "NEET Exam Results 2019 link.

Step 3. Enter the examination roll number, date of birth and other required details in the provided fields.

Step 4. Click on the 'submit' button.

Step 5. Take a print out of the result copy and secure it for your future references.

NEET 2019 result: Merit list and admission

NEET 2019 merit list will be prepared as per the directives of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Council of India (MC) and Dental Council of India (DCI). Admission procedure will be done in accordance with NEET Medical merit list 2019, NEET Dental merit list 2019.

Know category-wise NEET merit list

GN category: Candidates will be considered for the NEET 2019 merit list on scoring minimum 50 per cent.

SC/ST/others: For those belonging to reserved including SC and ST category, the minimum marks are 40 percentile.

PWD: For PwD candidates it is 45 percentile.

NEET 2019 result: All you need to know about NEET Counselling

As soon as is announced, NTA will announce the counselling process too. The schedule for NEET counselling will be uploaded on the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) homepage. Last year, the first phase of NEET 2018 counselling was held from August 31 to September 3.