NEET Answer Key 2020: Challenge it by tomorrow; steps to raise objections

NEET Answer Key 2020: National Testing Agency, which conducted National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET, has released NEET 2020 Answer Key. Candidates can challenge the NEET answer key 2020 on website- ntaneet.nic.in. The last date to raise objections is September 29 (2PM). The candidates will be required to pay online a sum of Rs 1,000 as processing fee for each question challenged in NEET answer key.

“The NEET (UG) - 2020 has been conducted throughout the country on 13 September 2020. National Testing Agency is now providing the facility to challenge the NEET answer key uploaded on the website. The procedure for the challenge of answer key may be used. This facility is available from 27.09.2020 (2.00 PM) to 29.09.2020 (2.00 PM). The candidates are required to pay online a sum of Rs. 1000/- (one thousand only) as processing fee for each question challenged,” reads the official statement.

The answer key of can be used by candidates to predict their scores in the medical entrance exam. Candidates are advised to go through the official marking scheme as specified by NTA.

The marking scheme is: Correct answer: +4 marks Incorrect answer: -1 mark No answer: 0 Multiple answers: 0

Here's how you can download the NEET UG- 2020 Answer Key:

1. Go to the official website of NTA NEET https://ntaneet.nic.in

2. Click on Candidate Login on the left panel

3. Enter you login credentials viz. Application number and Password

4. Click Login

5. Click on the option for downloading NEET UG- 2020 Answer Key





Steps to challenge NEET Answer key 2020

Step 1. Visit the NTA website https://ntaneet.nic.in/ntaneet/welcome.aspx

Step 2. Login using application number and password and submit.

Step 3. Click ‘Apply for KEY Challenge’.

Step 4. Select the test booklet Code

Step 5. You will see 180 questions (Physics/Chemistry/Biology (Botany & Zoology) in sequential order.

Step 6. Select question(s) to be challenged.

Step 7. The number next to the question under the column ‘answer as per NTA stands for the correct NEET answer key to be used by NTA.

Step 8. Once you select any question for the challenge, you will see four options under the column ‘Suggested Answer(s) by the Candidate’.

Step 9. If you wish to challenge, you may use anyone or more of the option IDs given in the next four columns by clicking the checkbox.

Step 10. After clicking your desired option for all questions you want to challenge, scroll down, ‘Submit’ and move to the next screen.

Step 11. Screen will display your NEET challenges.

Step 12. Click ‘Final Submit’.

Step 13. Pay the NEET answer key processing fee.

Step 14. On the next window, click on ‘Go for Payment”.

Step 15. Select mode of payment and pay your processing fee of Rs 1,000 for each question challenged. Make payment through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking.

Step 16. After successful payment, download/print the NEET answer key challenge receipt.

In case the challenge is found correct, the processing fee will be refunded in the same account.