NEET MDS admit card 2021 likely to release today on nbe.edu.in; check steps

The National Board of Examination (NBE) is likely to release today the MDS admit card 2021 on its official website - nbe.edu.in. Candidates who registered to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery ( MDS) 2021 will be able to download their hall ticket from today. The MDS examination is scheduled to be conducted in the online mode on December 16, 2020 from 7 am to 7 pm. The NEET MDS result will be declared by December 31.

The online registration process for the NEET MDS 2021 exam was held from October 26 to November 15 this year. NEET MDS candidates will receive SMS/e-mail alerts and website notice regarding the release of the NEET MDS admit card on the NBE website. Candidates can contact the National Board of Examinations at 022-61087595 for examination-related queries. NBE Authorities can also be contacted at helpdesknbeexam@gmail.com for more information.

Aspirants need to download their NEET MDS admit card 2021 from the NBE website and attach their passport size photograph in the space provided on the hall ticket.

Steps to download NEET MDS admit card 2021

Visit the official website of NBE on nbe.edu.in

Click on ‘NEET-MDS 2021’ tab on the homepage

Enter the NEET MDS registration number and password to log in

NEET MDS admit card 2021 will display on the screen

Download the admit card and take print out for future reference

About NEET

The (NEET), formerly the All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT), is the qualifying test for MBBS and BDS programmes in Indian medical and dental colleges. It is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The NEET exam is conducted online and in 11 languages — English, Hindi, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Marathi, Urdu Bengali, Telugu, Kannada, and Assamese. The duration of the examination is three hours and a candidate needs to answer 180 questions. The exam paper is divided into three sections — Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology).