NEET MDS admit card 2021 likely to release today on nbe.edu.in; check steps

-
ALSO READ
NEET OMR Sheet 2020 available at ntaneet.ac.in: Here's how to challenge it
NEET SS Admit card 2020 to be released today on nbe.edu.in: How to download
NEET 2020 result on ntaneet.nic.in: Know about toppers, quotas, cut-offs
NEET result 2020 on October 16; special exams for Covid patients on Oct 14
NEET result 2020: Final Answer key may be out today; merit list by tomorrow
-
The National Board of Examination (NBE) is likely to release today the NEET MDS admit card 2021 on its official website - nbe.edu.in. Candidates who registered to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2021 will be able to download their hall ticket from today. The NEET MDS examination is scheduled to be conducted in the online mode on December 16, 2020 from 7 am to 7 pm. The NEET MDS result will be declared by December 31.
The online registration process for the NEET MDS 2021 exam was held from October 26 to November 15 this year. NEET MDS candidates will receive SMS/e-mail alerts and website notice regarding the release of the NEET MDS admit card on the NBE website. Candidates can contact the National Board of Examinations at 022-61087595 for examination-related queries. NBE Authorities can also be contacted at helpdesknbeexam@gmail.com for more information.
Aspirants need to download their NEET MDS admit card 2021 from the NBE website and attach their passport size photograph in the space provided on the hall ticket.
Steps to download NEET MDS admit card 2021
- Visit the official website of NBE on nbe.edu.in
- Click on ‘NEET-MDS 2021’ tab on the homepage
- Enter the NEET MDS registration number and password to log in
- NEET MDS admit card 2021 will display on the screen
- Download the admit card and take print out for future reference
About NEET
The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET), formerly the All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT), is the qualifying test for MBBS and BDS programmes in Indian medical and dental colleges. It is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The NEET exam is conducted online and in 11 languages — English, Hindi, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Marathi, Urdu Bengali, Telugu, Kannada, and Assamese. The duration of the examination is three hours and a candidate needs to answer 180 questions. The exam paper is divided into three sections — Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology).
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor