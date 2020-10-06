NEET OMR Sheet 2020 available at ntaneet.ac.in: Here's how to challenge it

NEET 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET OMR sheets, at the website -- ntaneet.ac.in. Candidates can match their answers from the OMR sheets with the answer keys for all the subjects of NEET and also raise objections against the NEET 2020 OMR sheets, in case answers marked by them are not displayed. Students who have taken the eligibility test of NEET can download the OMR sheets and tally their answers marked from NEET 2020 answer keys and calculate their probable scores.

How to Download NEET OMR Sheet 2020

* Visit the official website of NTA -- nta.nic.in

* On the Home Page, click ‘NEET 2020 OMR Sheet’ under Latest Announcement

* On the next window, insert the login credentials -- application numbers and passwords

* Click and access the NEET 2020 OMR Sheet

* Download the OMR or the response sheets of NEET 2020 and tally the answers marked from the NEET answer key

NTA has earlier released the NEET 2020 question papers and answer keys with the correct responses to the 180 multiple choice questions asked in all the sections of the NEET 2020 paper including Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology.

Steps to challenge NEET Answer key 2020

— Visit official website nta.nic.in

— Go to Candidate Login and enter NEET Registration Number and Password.

— Now click on ‘Answer Key Challenge’ button and select answer booklet code.

— Select the question you want to challenge and then click on submit button.

— Select your answer and give your comments or justifications to support your answer.

— Click on ‘Confirm’ button and pay required fee for challenging the answer key.

— Now take the printout of Confirmation Slip that will show details of answer key that you have challenged.

— You can pay fee using Debit/Credit Card. You will have to pay Rs 1,000 for each answer key that you want to challenged.

About NEET 2020

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, or NEET, is held for admission to undergraduate courses in medical and allied fields in the country’s institutes including AIIMS and JIPMER. NEET is a pen-and-paper based test. NEET 2020 was held on September 13. More than 1.4 million students appeared for NEET 2020 this year.