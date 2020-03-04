NEET PG 2020 counselling schedule released: Here's all you need to know

2020: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the schedule for the online counselling for PG 2020 on its official website. Candidates who have qualified for the PG 2020 examination can download the counselling schedule online at mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG 2020 First round of counselling: Important dates

Registration process along with the fee submission for the NEET PG 2020 first round of counselling: From March 12 to 22, 2020

Choice Filling/ Locking option: From March 16 to 22, 2020

Processing of the Seat Allotment: From March 23 to 24

NEET 2020 result: March 25

Candidates' reporting date: From March 26 to April 3

NEET PG 2020 Second round of counselling:

The NEET PG 2020 second round of counselling registration process: From April 7 to 12, 2020

Choice Filling/ Locking option: April 9 to 12

Processing of the Seat Allotment: From April 13 to 14, 2020.

NEET 2020 Result: April 15, 2020

Candidates' reporting date: From April 15 to 22



The students should carry these documents:

1. NEET 2019 Admit Card

2. NEET 2019 Rank letter

3. Date of birth proof

4. Class 10th pass certificate

5. Class 12th pass certificate

6. Class 12th marks sheet

7. Eight passport-sized photographs. The photographs should be the same as the one used while applying for the examination.

8. Provisional allotment letter

9. Proof of identity

10. Reserved candidates should carry proof of same documents, issued by a competent authority

After NEET PG counselling, candidates can apply to various Central universities and government medical colleges in the country under the 15% all India Quota based on the All India Rank or the Merit List of NEET 2019.