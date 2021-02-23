NEET PG 2021 registration begins today: Steps to apply for NEET online

PG 2021: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will commence the online application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate ( PG 2021) on its official website today. The PG registration link will be activated at 3 pm, and the last date to submit online applications for NEET PG 2021 is March 15, 2021.

NBE had earlier released the examination dates for NEET PG 2021, NEET MDS 2021. According to the official notification, the NBE will conduct NEET PG 2021 examination on April 18, 2021. Students appearing for NEET PG 2021 exam can visit the official website of NBE on nbe.edu.in for NEET exam details.

The NEET PG 2021 examination will be held in the computer-based test (CBT) format.

Important dates to remember



NEET PG 2021 last day to submit application: March 15, 2021

NEET PG 2021 exam date: April 18

NEET PG 2021 result: By May 31

NEET PG 2021 eligibility

For candidates to be eligible for NEET PG 2021, they must have an MBBS degree (provisional or permanent) certificate issued by an institute recognised by the Medical Council of India. They must also have a similar registration certificate issued by the MCI or State Medical Council. NEET PG 2021 aspirants must also have completed a year’s internship on or before 30 June.

About NEET

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is an entrance examination in India for students who wish to study undergraduate or postgraduate medical courses (MBBS) and dental courses (BDS) in government or private medical colleges and dental colleges in the country.

About NBE

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India), and established in 1975 as a society under the Delhi Society Registration Act to standardise post-graduate medical and examination in India.