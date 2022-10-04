NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat resignation facility starts

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the seat resignation facility for PG counselling. Aspirants can resign the allotted under PG counselling round 1 seat allotment till October 10.

According to the notification, the candidates, who resign the seat on or before October 10, will be considered for the second round of PG counselling.

The candidates are suggested to ensure that their resignation letter is generated online by the allotted college. If a candidate is failed to resign from the assigned seat within the given deadline, then resignation will be treated as 'Null & Void'.

"In case the candidate is resigning by sending email to college, s/he should make sure that they receive Resignation Letter generated through online portal of MCC, any offline resignation/letter is not permissible," MCC said in a statement.

The MCC added that if a candidate participates in the counselling process but is not upgraded, s/he cannot resign the seat allotted in the second round and will have to retain the seat. In such a case, the rules of round 2 counselling will apply since the candidate has participated in round 2. The resignation option would not be available if a candidate failed to upgrade in NEET PG round 2 counselling.

The NEET PG counselling round 2 registration and fee payment for 50 per cent AIQ and 100 per cent Deemed/Central universities, AFMS, PG DNB seats will start on October 10 and close on October 14.

The choice filling and locking process will be held between October 11 and 14. The NEET PG second round counselling verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes will be held from October 14 to 16. The processing of seat allotment will be held on October 17 and 18. The NEET PG round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on October 19, 2022.