NEET PG Counselling choice filling starts today; here's how to apply

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) started the PG 2022 Counselling Choice filing process from Tuesday, September 20. Candidates can complete the choice filing process for PG counselling registration by logging in on the official website, at mcc.nic.in.

The registration process for PG counselling will end on September 23, at 12 pm. The date for choice filling and locking is September 25, till 11.55 pm.

The MCC will declare the NEET PG counselling result on September 28, and candidates selected in first round will need to report at alloted colleges from September 29-October 4.

The NEET PG counselling will be completed in four rounds: Round 1, Round 2, Mop Up Round and Online Vacancy Round.

Here's how you can apply for NEET PG 2022 counselling choice filling:

Go to the official website, mcc.nic.in.

Click on “New Online Registration For Round 1" on the homepage

Log in using your NEET PG credentials, which include roll number, password, security pin

If you have not registered yourself, apply for new registration using the same link

After logging in, fill the choice/lock option

Download the same and ake print out for future use

At the time of registration, candidates will need to pay non-refundable registration fees and refundable security deposit. The MCC has said, “The Refundable Security Deposit of candidates who do not join the seats allotted to them in Round-2 / Mop Up Round & Stray Vacancy Round will be Forfeited."