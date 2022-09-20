NEET PG Counselling choice filling starts today; here's how to apply

-
ALSO READ
AILET 2023 exam date announced, forms available on Sept 7; know more
AIIMS INICET 2023 registration starts today: Here's how you can apply
XLRI XAT 2023 registration to begin on Aug 10; Here's how to apply
IIT JAM 2023: How to apply, eligibility criteria, registration and more
SC pulls up MCC over vacant seats in NEET, says it leads to lack of doctors
-
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) started the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Choice filing process from Tuesday, September 20. Candidates can complete the choice filing process for NEET PG counselling registration by logging in on the official website, at mcc.nic.in.
The registration process for NEET PG counselling will end on September 23, at 12 pm. The date for choice filling and locking is September 25, till 11.55 pm.
The MCC will declare the NEET PG counselling result on September 28, and candidates selected in first round will need to report at alloted colleges from September 29-October 4.
The NEET PG counselling will be completed in four rounds: Round 1, Round 2, Mop Up Round and Online Vacancy Round.
Here's how you can apply for NEET PG 2022 counselling choice filling:
At the time of registration, candidates will need to pay non-refundable registration fees and refundable security deposit. The MCC has said, “The Refundable Security Deposit of candidates who do not join the seats allotted to them in Round-2 / Mop Up Round & Stray Vacancy Round will be Forfeited."
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor