NEET SS result 2019 declared on nbe.edu.in: Steps to download merit list

SS 2019 result: The Super Specialty (SS) 2019 result has been declared by the National Board of Examination (NBE). The candidates can now check the SS result on the official website of the board nbe.edu.in. The candidates must note that the results are available in the form of a merit list on the official website nbe.edu.in. The list is prepared separately for all the subjects. The NEET SS 2019 was a Computer-Based Test conducted on June 28, 2019.

NEET SS 2019 result: Steps to download result

— Visit the official website nbe.edu.in

— Click on Public Notice: Declaration of NEET SS 2019 Results

— Select the subject

— The result will be available in the form of a PDF.

— Take a printout of the result

NEET SS 2019: Important points to note

Candidates placed at 50th percentile marks or above in their respective Super Specialty/Clubbed group have been declared as qualified under the minimum qualifying criterion.

This result-cum-score card of NEET-SS 2019 is also valid for admission to DNB (Diplomate of National Board) Super Specialty courses and Fellowship courses of the National Board of Examinations (NBE). The merit list will hold details like the roll number, score out of 400, along with merit or rank secured by the candidate. The merit is strictly based on the marks scored by the candidate and the application of the tie-breaking criteria.