NEET SS 2022 admit card to be released on August 25: Check details here

The National Board of Examinations is all set to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Super Specialty (SS) 2022 on Thursday. Candidates, who are appearing for SS 2022, can download their from the official website- nbe.edu.in

According to the official released schedule, SS 2022 exams are slated to be held on September 1 and September 2, 2022. The exam is conducted for admission into super specialty courses, which are offered by in the various medical colleges across the country.

The total duration for the entrance exam will be of 2.5 hours. SS 2022 will consist of 150 questions for 400 marks. While each question will carry 4 marks, negative marking of -1 will also be applicable for each incorrect answer.

The NEET SS 2022 will only be made available in the online mode and candidates are required to carry it along with them on the exam day. Candidates are also advised to check for any errors or mistakes in the admit card.