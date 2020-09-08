NEET SS Admit card 2020 to be released today on nbe.edu.in: How to download

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super- Speciality or SS Admit Card 2020 is going to be released today, September 8. The admit card release date was announced through an official notice on the website nbe.edu.in. SS 2020 is scheduled to be held on September 15, 2020.

SS Admit Card 2020: Steps to download

Step 1: To download the admit card, go to the official website nbe.edu.in and click on NEET SS.

Step 2: On the new page, the Admit Card link would be activated once released.

Step 3: Sign in using your application number and details to login to your account and download the admit card.

NEET SS 2020 important dates

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 15.

Results for the exam would be announced by September 25, 2020.



About NEET SS 2020 Exam

NEET SS or Super Speciality examination is conducted by the National Board of for admission to SM, MCh and DNB super speciality course.