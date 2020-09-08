NEET SS Admit card 2020 to be released today on nbe.edu.in: How to download

-
ALSO READ
JEE Main, JEE Advanced dates announced: Tests to be held in July- August
NEET 2020 exam to be held on July 26; know details on ntaneet.nic.in
NEET 2020, JEE Mains to be held from Sep 1; SC rejects postponement plea
NEET 2020, JEE Mains 2020 latest updates: HRD Panel postpones exams to Sept
Postponing NEET will be drastic deviation from academic schedule: MCI to SC
-
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super- Speciality or NEET SS Admit Card 2020 is going to be released today, September 8. The admit card release date was announced through an official notice on the website nbe.edu.in. NEET SS 2020 is scheduled to be held on September 15, 2020.
NEET SS Admit Card 2020: Steps to download
Step 1: To download the admit card, go to the official website nbe.edu.in and click on NEET SS.
Step 2: On the new page, the Admit Card link would be activated once released.
Step 3: Sign in using your application number and details to login to your account and download the admit card.
NEET SS 2020 important dates
The examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 15.
Results for the exam would be announced by September 25, 2020.
About NEET SS 2020 Exam
NEET SS or Super Speciality examination is conducted by the National Board of Education for admission to SM, MCh and DNB super speciality course.