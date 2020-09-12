NEP 2020's goal is to remove marksheet pressure, says PM Narendra Modi

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The new curriculum framework will be ready by 2022 when the nation celebrates its 75th year of Independence, Modi said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that school students should have a new curriculum, which is in sync with the new National Education Policy, by 2022 when the nation celebrates its 75th year of Independence.

Noting that marksheet has become “pressure sheet” for students and “prestige sheet” for families, the PM said the new policy aims to remove this pressure.

The new curriculum framework will be ready by 2022 when the nation celebrates its 75th year of Independence, he said addressing the “School Education Conclave” organised by the Ministry of Education.

The new curriculum will be a future-ready and scientific.

