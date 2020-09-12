NEP 2020's goal is to remove marksheet pressure, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister said that school students should have a new curriculum, which is in sync with the new National Policy, by 2022 when the nation celebrates its 75th year of Independence.

Noting that marksheet has become “pressure sheet” for students and “prestige sheet” for families, the PM said the new policy aims to remove this pressure.

The NEP will reduce the syllabus and make learning a fun-based and complete experience, he said.



The new curriculum framework will be ready by 2022 when the nation celebrates its 75th year of Independence, he said addressing the “School Conclave” organised by the Ministry of

The new curriculum will be a future-ready and scientific.