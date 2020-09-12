NEP 2020's goal is to remove marksheet pressure, says PM Narendra Modi

-
ALSO READ
Students to study in 2022 under new curriculum as envisaged by NEP: PM Modi
New education policy caters to the needs of a 'New India': J P Nadda
NEP implementation a 'mahayagya' for building India's present, future: PM
New Education Policy 2020: All you need to know in 10 key points
National Education Policy highlights: 10 reforms in colleges, universities
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that school students should have a new curriculum, which is in sync with the new National Education Policy, by 2022 when the nation celebrates its 75th year of Independence.
Noting that marksheet has become “pressure sheet” for students and “prestige sheet” for families, the PM said the new policy aims to remove this pressure.
The NEP will reduce the syllabus and make learning a fun-based and complete experience, he said.
The new curriculum framework will be ready by 2022 when the nation celebrates its 75th year of Independence, he said addressing the “School Education Conclave” organised by the Ministry of Education.
The new curriculum will be a future-ready and scientific.