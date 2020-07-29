New education policy 'unilateral' drive to destroy Indian education: CPI(M)

The on Wednesday opposed the Policy introduced by the government and termed it an "unilateral drive to "destroy Indian education".

The party alleged that has been completely bypassed in the process of forming the policy.

The on Wednesday approved the Policy (NEP) and renamed the as Ministry, officials said.

A panel led by former (ISRO) chief K Kasturirangan had submitted the draft of the new policy to Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' when he took charge last year.

The draft was then put in public domain to seek feedback from various stakeholders and over two lakh suggestions were received by the about the same.

"The Polit Bureau of the strongly denounces the decision to unilaterally impose a and rename the Ministry of Human Resource Development," the said in a statement.

"Education is in the Concurrent List in our Constitution. It is a gross violation by the Central government to impose a unilaterally bypassing all the objections and opposition recorded by various state governments, it said.

It also said that any new policy of such nature needs to be discussed in and this was assured by the government earlier.

This unilateral drive is to destroy the system with a policy that seeks greater centralization, communalization and commercialization of

"The Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) strongly protests against this move by the BJP Central government.The Polit Bureau demands that a thorough discussion in be held before implementation begins," it said.