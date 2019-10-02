NID DAT 2020: National Institute of Design releases application forms

The National Institute of Design has started the application process for NID DAT 2020 Entrance Exam. Candidates interested to study at NID could visit its official website admissions.nid.edu to register for the NID DAT 2020 exam.

Candidates can also click on the direct link provided below to directly access the NID DAT 2020 registration page.

Click here for direct link to register for NID DAT 2020

The National Institute of Design has also notified important dates with regard to the admission process. According to the notification, the application filing process will end on November 7, 2019. Candidates who wish to make corrections to their application forms will get three days' time (November 13 to 15) to make the changes. the NID DAT 2020 Admit Card will be released on December 20.

Other important dates:

December 29, 2019: NID DAT 2020 Prelims Entrance Exam

March 19, 2020: NID DAT 2020 Prelims Result

April 14, 2020: NID DAT 2020 Mains Admit Card to be released

April 29, 2020 to May 3, 2020: DAT Mains exam for B.Des, GDPD and overseas candidates

May 28, 2020: NID DAT 2020 Mains Result

June 5 to June 6, 2020: NID DAT 2020 Counselling

NID DAT 2020 Exam: Steps to register

1. Visit official website - admissions.nid.edu

2. Sign up on the website

3. Login and fill the application form

4. Upload the documents asked for

5. Pay the application fee

6. Save a copy of the submitted application form for future reference