NIFT result 2021 declared on nift.ac.in; check steps NIFT entrance result

NIFT 2021: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) on Wednesday declared the NIFT Entrance Exam 2021 result on its official website at nift.ac.in. Students can check the results of the NIFT written exam by logging in with their required credentials, and those who manage to qualify in the NIFT entrance exam 2021 will be eligible to participate in the next rounds of the NIFT 2021 admission process.

The NIFT entrance examination is conducted to select students for admission into Bachelors of Design, Bachelors of Fashion Technology, Master of Fashion Technology, Master of Design, Master of Fashion Management courses etc.

Candidates who took the NIFT 2021 can check nift.ac.in for important announcements in the coming weeks.

Steps to check NIFT entrance exam result 2021

Visit the official website of NIFT at nift.ac.in

Click on the 'Result of Written Exam - B.Des./M.Des./MFT/MFM Programmes' link under the admission section

Log in using your enrollment number, date of birth and application number, and then submit

NIFT 2021 result will appear on your screen

About NIFT

National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) is a group of fashion colleges in India. Established in 1986, under the aegis of the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, NIFT is the pioneering institute of fashion in the country. It has been providing professional human resource to the textile and apparel industry. NIFT offers four-year undergraduate, as well as two-year post-graduate, program in design, management, and technology.

The institute conducts entrance exam every year to test the knowledge, skill and aptitude of the candidate for the chosen programme.

NIFT campuses are situated in New Delhi, Gandhinagar, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Kangra, Chennai, Bhubaneshwar, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Patna, Srinagar, Kannur, Raebareli, Shillong and Kolkata. In 2019, approximately 2400 seats were given for B.Des and B.F.Tech programmes whereas 3590 seats will be offered in 2020.