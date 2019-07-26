NIOS extends last date for 10th, 12th registration, fee payment to July 31

NIOS 2019: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has extended the last date for registration and fee payment for classes 10th and 12th until July 31, 2019.



The secondary and senior secondary examinations will be held in October and November this year. According to the notification released by NIOS, the last date to register and submit the fee for Class 10th and Class 12th examinations has been extended up to July 31.

Candidates who have not registered yet can visit the official website of NIOS at nios.ac.in to complete their registration and fee payment process before July 31. The registration process for NIOS exams 2019 started from June 27 and closed on July 6 with late fee charge of Rs 100.

It is important to note that the examination fee can only be paid after completing the registration process as the payment gateway requires candidates to enter the enrollment number.

Steps for NIOS 2019 registration

Visit the official website of NIOS at nios.ac.in

Select State/UT on the home page. Candidates need to choose either the state or union territory for which they belong to

Enter the required details like your name, birth date, address, contact information, etc.

Choose subjects/optional subjects you will be appearing for

Upload all the necessary documents

After completing the above-mentioned steps, candidates can review the all the uploaded information

Submit the application and you will receive a 12-digit enrollment number

NIOS 2019 fee



For the NIOS exam fee payment process, candidates should enter their 12-digit enrollment number and they will be directed to the payment gateway where they need to choose the mode of payment and submit the examination fee.



About NIOS



The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), formerly known as National Open School, is the board of under the Government of India. It was established by the Ministry of Human Resource Development in 1989 to provide to all segments of society under the motive to increase literacy and aimed forward for flexible learning.