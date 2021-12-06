No plan to rename IITs after great leaders of respective states: Centre

JUST IN
Topics
IITs | Centre | Education ministry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock
IIT Delhi. Photo: Shutterstock

The Ministry of Education on Monday ruled out any proposal for renaming the Indian Institutes of Technologies (IITs) after great leaders of the states wherein they are situated.

Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar provided the information in response to a written question in Lok Sabha.

"The government has no proposal for amending the names of the Indian Institutes of Technologies (IITs) after great leaders of the states wherein they are situated," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, December 06 2021. 17:51 IST

