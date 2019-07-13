NTA NET result 2019 declared on ntanet.nic.in: Steps to download marks

NTA NET Result 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the NET 2019 result. The exam convener NTA released the NTA NET result 2019 or the NET June 2019 result on its official website - ntanet.nic.in.

The result was declared on the basis of NTA NET June final answer key 2019. NET June 2019 result is calculated on the basis of raw scores and percentiles scores of total raw scores.

Candidates who have qualified the national level National Eligibility Test (NET) will be eligible to apply for direct admission in doctoral courses. The NTA NET 2019 score is also considered for granting Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) offered under various schemes by several educational and research institutes.

The National Eligibility Test (NET 2019) entrance exam was conducted in computer-based-test format between June 20 and June 26. The NET Preliminary 2019 Answer Key was released on July 1 and challenge against it was accepted till July 3.

NTA NET 2019 Result: Steps to check NET 2019 marks:

The NET June 2019 result is available only in online mode.

Step 1- Visit the homepage of National Testing Agency (NTA): ntanet.nic.in

Step 2- On homepage, click on ‘NET June 2019 Result’

Step 3- Enter the required details

Step 4- The NTA NET 2019 Result, NET June 2019 Result in PDF file will open. Download and take a printout