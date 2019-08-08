Odisha 10th Supplementary result 2019 declared: Know steps to check marks

Odisha 10th Supplementary result 2019: Odisha Board of Secondary (BSE) on Wednesday released Odisha 10th Supplementary result 2019. Students who appeared for HSE Supplementary exams can check their result on the official website bseodisha.nic.in.

A total of 26,296 students had appeared for the HSC supplementary exams, out of whom the results of 26,239 students were declared. Out of the total students who appeared for the Odisha HSC supplementary exam 2019, only 11,445 students paased, raising the pass percentage to 43.62%.

Here are steps you need to follow to check Odisha 10th Supplementary result 2019

Step 1: Log on to any of these websites - www.bseodisha.ac.in, www.bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in, result.gov.in

Step 2: Look for 'Result' link and click on it

Step 3: In the given page, enter your name and registration number and click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 4: Dowload the result and keep it for future reference

Note: Results are also available on some of the Results app on google play store.

If the websites are down, you can get the result directly on their mobile by sending an SMS to 5656750 in the given format - RESULT<space>OR10<space>ROLL NUMBER.

Odisha 10th Result 2019

Odisha Board of Secondary (BSE) had declared the results for BSE 10th class examination, 2019, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

This year a total of 523,000 candidates appeared in the Odisha class 10 board examinations that was conducted from February 23 to March 8, 2019 according to official data.

About BSE, Odisha

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha is a Body Corporate constituted under the Odisha Secondary Act, 1953. It regulates, controls and develops Secondary Education in the State of Odisha. It provides varied courses in order to equip students for different occupations, to prepare them for University education and to equip them for various cultural purposes.