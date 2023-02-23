OJEE 2023 exam dates released: Everything you need to know about the exam

-
ALSO READ
ICAI CA Nov exam 2022 admit cards out; check for direct links to download
RSMSSB PTI admit card 2022 released; here's how you can download
Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd admit card released; here's how to download
NBE to release NEET SS 2022 admit card today; click here to know more
SSC CGL admit card: Application window opens, here's how to check status
-
The Odisha Joint Selection test Board (OJEEB) released the OJEE 2023 test dates today. The schedule for the OJEE 2023 exam can be found on OJEE's official website, odishajee.com. The assessments for BPharma, MCA, MSc (Comp Science), MBA, Int MBA, B CAT, MTech, MTech (Part-Time), March, M Plan, MPharma and Lateral Entry to BTech or BPharm will be held between May 8 and 12. The scheduled examination date is May 15. The OJEE 2023 admit card could be downloaded from the website after April 20.
The application fee for the A, B, C, and D group courses is Rs 1,000. For E group courses, it is Rs 1,500, for and Special OJEE Rs 1,000 (Rs 500 for each additional course). The OJEE 2023 examinations' online registration process began on February 10 and ends on March 20. Candidates can sign up for the OJEE 2023 examination on the official website i.e. odishajee.com.
Admission to B Pharma, MCA, MSc (Comp Science), MBA, Integrated MBA, BCAT, MTech, MTech (Part-Time), M Arch, M Plan, M Pharma, and Lateral Entry to B Tech and B Pharma programmes will require passing the entrance exam.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .