OJEE 2023 exam dates released: Everything you need to know about the exam

Admit cards for the OJEE 2023 exam will be released on May 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12, and will be available on the website from April 20

Sonika Nitin Nimje  |  Delhi 

Odisha joint entrance exam
OJEE 2023 exam dates released

The Odisha Joint Selection test Board (OJEEB) released the OJEE 2023 test dates today. The schedule for the OJEE 2023 exam can be found on OJEE's official website, odishajee.com. The assessments for BPharma, MCA, MSc (Comp Science), MBA, Int MBA, B CAT, MTech, MTech (Part-Time), March, M Plan, MPharma and Lateral Entry to BTech or BPharm will be held between May 8 and 12. The scheduled examination date is May 15. The OJEE 2023 admit card could be downloaded from the website after April 20.

The application fee for the A, B, C, and D group courses is Rs 1,000. For E group courses, it is Rs 1,500, for and Special OJEE Rs 1,000 (Rs 500 for each additional course). The OJEE 2023 examinations' online registration process began on February 10 and ends on March 20. Candidates can sign up for the OJEE 2023 examination on the official website i.e. odishajee.com.

Admission to B Pharma, MCA, MSc (Comp Science), MBA, Integrated MBA, BCAT, MTech, MTech (Part-Time), M Arch, M Plan, M Pharma, and Lateral Entry to B Tech and B Pharma programmes will require passing the entrance exam.

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 16:03 IST

