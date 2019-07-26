OJEE Result 2019: Second, special OJEE exam results declared on ojee.nic.in

Second OJEE/Special result 2019: The results of the second or special (Odisha Joint Entrance Examination), 2019, held in both online and offline modes, have been announced on the official website, ojee.nic.in. The OJEE exam 2019 is held to secure admission to various technical and professional courses in Odisha. The second OJEE/special OJEE result 2019 was declared in the evening on July 25, 2019.

According to the OJEE notification, around 14,627 students appeared for the second OJEE/special OJEE examination. Of them 14,622 candidates were allotted ranks. The second OJEE/special OJEE examination was conducted at 31 centres across 20 cities on July 21.

After the first phase of counselling, the seat allotment process is expected to be held around July-end. The first round of allotment of seats could be conducted on July 30, while document verification might be held in August 2019.

Steps to download second OJEE/special OJEE rank card 2019

Visit official website of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination at ojee.nic.in

Click on the ‘OJEE Rank Card’ from the link available under ‘Important Links’ section

Enter your roll number, date of birth, verification code and security pin to login

Your OJEE rank card will appear

Students are advised to secure the copy of their OJEE Rank Card 2019 safely, as it will be required during the admission rounds and further screening, including the counselling and document verification process.

About OJEE

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) is a state-government controlled centralised test for admission to many private and governmental medical, engineering & management institutions in Odisha.