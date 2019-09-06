OU MEd Result 2019 declared on osmania.ac.in: Get direct link of the result

OU MEd CBCS Result 2019: Osmania University MEd result (regular) for Semester I and Semester III has been released online. The MEd Result 2019 result is available at the official website of the University. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check and download the result from osmania.ac.in.

Osmania University MEd CBCS Result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of Osmania University - osmania.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Exam Result' link

Step 3: Click on the relevant result link

Step 4: Enter your examination hall ticket number

Step 5: Submit and check your result

About Osmania University:

Osmania University is named after its founder, Nawab Osman Ali Khan, the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad who rather through a farman or Royal Charter, brought the University into existence in 1918. It is the seventh oldest in the Country and third oldest in South India. Though the need for the University for the Hyderabad State was felt, both by the intelligentia and the people for a long time, the initiative came from a civil servant, Sir Akbar Hydari, who was then the Home Secretary to the State Government.