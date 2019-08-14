OU Results 2019 out on osmania.ac.in: How to get Osmania University result

OU Results 2019: Osmania University has declared the OU results for the undergraduate CBCS courses on its official website. The OU Result has been declared for 2nd, 4th and 6th-semester examinations. All those candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the official website of the University. OU Result 2019 is also available on manabadi.com. OU results have been released for Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com), Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) degree courses.

Steps to check UG CBCS Results

Step 1: Visit the official website of the University osmania.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Osmania University UG CBCS Results option

Step 3: Enter the login credentials, (roll number, course name)

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download Osmania University UG CBCS Results and take a printout for future reference.

The results declared are just a soft copy. The university will provide the certificates to the students shortly.

About Osmania University:

Osmania University is named after its founder, Nawab Osman Ali Khan, the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad who rather through a farman or Royal Charter, brought the University into existence in 1918. It is the seventh oldest in the Country and third oldest in South India. Though the need for the University for the Hyderabad State was felt, both by the intelligentia and the people for a long time, the initiative came from a civil servant, Sir Akbar Hydari, who was then the Home Secretary to the State Government.