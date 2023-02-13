Over 690 universities, 34,000 colleges operating without accreditation: MoE

-
ALSO READ
India rated among top 5 accreditation systems in world: GQII Index
India at 5th position in accreditation systems in the world: Report
What does Parliament's winter session mean for you?
BCAS withdraws accreditation of Jet Airways' training facilities
This is how India's new Parliament building will look like: Pics inside
-
At least 695 universities and over 34,000 colleges across the country are operating without accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), Parliament was informed on Monday.
The data was shared by Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar in response to a written question in Lok Sabha.
"As per information received from the UGC, out of the 1,113 universities and 43,796 colleges, NAAC has accredited 418 universities and 9,062 colleges," he said.
"To bring all the educational institutions, universities and colleges under the accreditation system, NAAC has considerably reduced the fee structure for assessment and accreditation. The metrics and questions in the manual for self-study report for affiliated and constituent colleges have also been considerably reduced," Sarkar added.
The number of colleges operating without NAAC accreditation is 34,734, he said.
The new National Education Policy (NEP) envisions all higher educational institutions to aim, through their institutional development plans, to attain the highest level of accreditation over the next 15 years.
The accreditation of universities and colleges is done by the NAAC, an Inter University Centre of the University Grants Commission (UGC).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .