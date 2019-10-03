PESSAT 2020: PES University to begin registrations today; things to know

PESSAT 2020: The registration process for PESSAT 2020 will be started by the PES University today. Once the application process begins, interested candidates could visit the official website of the university to apply for the admission test. Candidates will also be able to register themselves by visiting pessat.com directly.

For now, you can visit the university's website and check the programmes offered across different campuses.

PESSAT is an all India entrance examination for the different programmes offered at the three campuses of PES University.

From registration to form submission, the PESSAT application process can be divided into 5 steps. For registering themselves, candidates will be required to select the course and enter the name, date of birth, gender, and registered email ID.

The next step is the application stage. Candidates have to fill the application form with asked information like nationality, category, place of birth, PwD details, communication details, parents/guardian details, qualifying examination details, branch details, and the test centre preferred.

After the application-filling process, candidates will have to upload the scanned images of a passport size photograph according to the size mentioned.

Candidates will then be asked to make the fee payment. The application fee has to be submitted both through the online and offline mode.

Candidates can submit the application form after making the payment.