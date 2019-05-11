PSEB 12th result 2019 to be declared today: Know steps to download marks

12 result 2019: The Punjab School Board (PSEB) is set to declare the at 11:30 am today. Students can check their Class 12 results on the Punjab board's official website pseb.ac.in. Students can also check their 12th result on examresults.net. The exam was conducted by the board between March and April, 2019. In 2018, the board had discontinued the "marks moderation" for the first time. It allowed for grace marks to be allotted to students in order to improve their final score.

How to check the 12 result 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website: pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'results' tab

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Download the results for future reference

PSEB exam: 2018 toppers' list

In 2018, Puja Joshi from Ludhiana topped the exam by scoring 98 per cent, while Vivek Rajput secured the second rank with 97.55 per cent. Jasnur Kaur, a student of Dashmesh Public Girls Senior Secondary school, stood third in the state with 97.33 per cent.

Muktsar district recorded the highest pass percentage of 79.64, followed by Mansa at 78.59 per cent and Ludhiana at 78.56 per cent, officials said.

Tarn Taran, the border district of Punjab, witnessed lowest pass percentage at 31.60, while Pathankot and Gurdaspur recorded 47.89 and 46.73 pass per cent respectively.

About Punjab School Board

Punjab School Board, or PSEB is the state board of education and all the schools in Punjab are affiliated to the education board.

PSEB has already released the PSEB 10th Result 2019 on May 8, 2019