PSEB declares Class 10th, 12th supplementary results; Click here for more

Punjab School Board (PSEB) released the results of Class 10 and 12 supplementary exams on Thursday.

Students can now check their marks on the official website of PSEB pseb.ac.in.

Steps to check PSEB class 10th and class 12th compartment results:



Step 1: Open the official website of PSEB or click here.



Step 2: Click on the result link.



Step 3: Enter your roll number or your name. Click on "Find Result".



Step 4: Check your marks and take a print out for future reference.

PSEB or Punjab School Board is a school board based in Mohali, India. The Board was founded in 1969 under a legislative Act of the Punjab government. It administers the curriculum taught in public schools in the state and conducts standardised examinations.